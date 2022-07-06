Andhra Premier League 2022: Streaming Details, Teams, Full Schedule, Other Deets
The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) will begin the maiden season of the Andhra Premier League with six teams. The competition begins on July 6, and the top four teams from the Coastal Riders, Bezawada Tigers, Godavari Titans, Uttarandhra Lions, Vizag Warriors, and Rayalaseema Kings will advance to the playoffs.
The teams that finish first and second in the league standings will face off in the playoff for Qualifier 1, while the teams that finish third and fourth will square off for the Eliminator. Qualifier 1's winner will go to the final, while the losers of Qualifier 1 and the winner of the eliminator will compete for Qualifier 2. The winner of Qualifier 2 will advance to the final, where they will face the winner of Qualifier 1, on July 17.
Here are the other details regarding the tournament:
When will the Andhra Premier League begins?
The Andhra Premier League starts on July 6 with the first match between Coastal Riders and Godavari Titans.
At what time does the match start?
The tournament consists of doubleheaders. The first match starts at 1:00 PM and the second match starts at 6:00 PM.
Where to watch the Andhra Premier League?
On TV:
The Andhra Premier League will be telecast on Star Sports Telugu.
Online:
The match will be live-streamed on the Fan Code app and website.
Full Schedule:
July 6
Coastal Riders vs Godavari Titans
Uttarandhra Lions vs Rayalaseema Kings
July 7
Coastal Riders vs Rayalaseema Kings
Vizag Warriors vs Bezawada Tigers
July 8
Uttarandhra Lions vs Bezawada Tigers
Godavari Titans vs Rayalaseema Kings
July 9
Godavari Titans vs Vizag Warriors
Coastal Riders vs Uttarandhra Lions
July 10
Uttrandhra Lions vs Vizag Warriors
Godavari Titans vs Bezawada Tigers
July 11
Rayalaseema Kings vs Bezawada Tigers
Coastal Riders vs Vizag Warriors
July 12
Coastal Riders vs Bezawada Tigers
Godavari Titans vs Uttarandhra Lions
July 13
Rayalaseema Kings vs Vizag Warriors
July 15
Eliminator: 3rd vs 4th
Qualifier 1: 1st vs 2nd
July 16
Qualifier 2: Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1
July 17
Final: Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2