Andhra Premier League 2022: Streaming Details, Teams, Full Schedule, Other Deets

The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) will begin the maiden season of the Andhra Premier League with six teams. The competition begins on July 6, and the top four teams from the Coastal Riders, Bezawada Tigers, Godavari Titans, Uttarandhra Lions, Vizag Warriors, and Rayalaseema Kings will advance to the playoffs.

The teams that finish first and second in the league standings will face off in the playoff for Qualifier 1, while the teams that finish third and fourth will square off for the Eliminator. Qualifier 1's winner will go to the final, while the losers of Qualifier 1 and the winner of the eliminator will compete for Qualifier 2. The winner of Qualifier 2 will advance to the final, where they will face the winner of Qualifier 1, on July 17.

Here are the other details regarding the tournament:

When will the Andhra Premier League begins?

The Andhra Premier League starts on July 6 with the first match between Coastal Riders and Godavari Titans.

At what time does the match start?

The tournament consists of doubleheaders. The first match starts at 1:00 PM and the second match starts at 6:00 PM.

Where to watch the Andhra Premier League?

On TV:

The Andhra Premier League will be telecast on Star Sports Telugu.

Online:

The match will be live-streamed on the Fan Code app and website.

Full Schedule:

July 6

Coastal Riders vs Godavari Titans

Uttarandhra Lions vs Rayalaseema Kings

July 7

Coastal Riders vs Rayalaseema Kings

Vizag Warriors vs Bezawada Tigers

July 8

Uttarandhra Lions vs Bezawada Tigers

Godavari Titans vs Rayalaseema Kings

July 9

Godavari Titans vs Vizag Warriors

Coastal Riders vs Uttarandhra Lions

July 10

Uttrandhra Lions vs Vizag Warriors

Godavari Titans vs Bezawada Tigers

July 11

Rayalaseema Kings vs Bezawada Tigers

Coastal Riders vs Vizag Warriors

July 12

Coastal Riders vs Bezawada Tigers

Godavari Titans vs Uttarandhra Lions

July 13

Rayalaseema Kings vs Vizag Warriors

July 15

Eliminator: 3rd vs 4th

Qualifier 1: 1st vs 2nd

July 16

Qualifier 2: Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1

July 17

Final: Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2