Andhra Premier League 2022 Points Table: Check Which Team Is On Top

The inaugural season of the Andhra Premier League 2022 started on July 6 with two exciting matches. In the last five days, the six teams have played 28 games. The league stage will be completed on July 13 and the top four teams will enter the playoffs. So far, Bezawada Tigers are at the top of the points table and Coastal Riders are at the last. The Eliminator and qualifier 1 match will take place on July 15. The qualifier 2 match is on July 16 and the final match is on July 17.

APL 2022 points table :

Team Played W L NR Points NRR 1. Bezawada Tigers 3 2 0 1 10 +1.968 2. Vizag Warriors 3 2 1 0 8 -0.024 3. Rayalaseema Kings 3 1 2 1 6 +0.172 4. Uttarandhra Lions 4 1 3 1 6 -0.827 5. Godavari Titans 4 1 3 1 6 -1.459 6. Coastal Riders 3 1 3 0 4 +0.125

NR- No result, NRR- Net Run Rate

