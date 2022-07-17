Andhra Premier League 2022 Final Teams, Live Streaming Details

The Shriram Andhra Premier League 2022 has come to its final stage. The final match is on July 17 at 6.30 pm in YSR ACA VDCA Stadium between the Coastal Riders and Bezawada Tigers.

The qualifier 1 match is against the Coastal Riders and Bezawada Tigers. As the rain spoiled the spoilsport, the table toppers, the Coastal Riders, were qualified for the finals. The same scenario was repeated in the qualifier 2 match. Rayalaseema Kings and Bezawada Tigers have to play in that deciding match. However, as the match was cancelled due to rain, the Bezawada Tigers, who were second in the points table, qualified for the final match. However, there were reports that cricketing legend Kapil Dev might be the chief guest for the final match.

Here are the other details regarding the match:

Andhra Premier League Final Match Teams:

The Andhra Premier League final match is between Coastal Riders and Bezawada Tigers

At what time does the match start?

The match will start at 6:30 PM

Where to watch the final match?

The final match will be telecast on star sports Telugu

Coastal Riders team squad:

CR Gnaneshwar Reddy (captain), Lekhaz Reddy (vice-captain), Hari Shankar Reddy, C Stephen, B Munish Varma, M Harsha Vardhan, P Tapaswi, M Ravikiran, T Vijay, S Ashish, Y Teja Reddy, M Pranith, Shaik Jani Basha, A V Venkata Vijay, S Zaheer Abbas, D Kiran Kumar Reddy, S Hima Srinivas, Harsha Sai Reddy, Madha Deepak, Pasam Naveen.

Bezawada Tigers team squad:

Ricky Bhui (captain), B Sumanth (vice-captain), B Aiyappa, G Manish, KP Sai Rahul, K Maheep, Lalit Mohan, K Sai Teja, Shambu Akhil, MA Praneeth, E Hemadhri, Shaik Abbas, C Jogesh, V Lakshman Sai, SJ Rami Reddy, M Mahima Kumar, J Vinod Naidu, Navneet Singh, K R Naga Kumar, Pyla Avinash.