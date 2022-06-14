Andhra Pradesh Medals Tally At Khelo India Youth Games 2022

In the ongoing Khelo- India Youth Games 2022, Andhra Pradesh athletes excelled their talent. In 19 games, Andhra Pradesh athletes won 13 medals. In that four gold, four silver, and 5 bronze. Khelo- India Youth Games 2022 started on June 3 and ended on June 13

On the last day of the Khelo India youth games, Boxer Anjani Kumar won the silver medal in the 63.5- 67 kg (Welterweight).

A total of 161 players were represented from Andhra Pradesh in the Khelo India games. In Weight lifting, AP won 6 medals in that 2 were 2 gold. Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement RK Roja, SAAP Chairman Byreddy Siddharth Reddy, and SAAP MD N. Prabhakar Reddy congratulated the athletes

Here are the winners:

Weight Lifting

S. Pallavi ( Gold)

CH. Sri Lakshmi ( Gold)

SK. Lal Basheer ( Silver)

P. Dhatri ( Silver)

DG. Veerseh ( Silver)

R. Gayathri ( Bronze)

Athletics:

K. Rajitha ( Gold)

M. Sirisha (Gold)

Women's team won gold in kabaddi

Archery:

K. Venkatadri ( Gold)

M. Suryahamsa ( Gold)

Boxing: Anjani Kumar ( silver)

Gatka: Men's team earned gold