Andhra Pradesh Medals Tally At Khelo India Youth Games 2022
In the ongoing Khelo- India Youth Games 2022, Andhra Pradesh athletes excelled their talent. In 19 games, Andhra Pradesh athletes won 13 medals. In that four gold, four silver, and 5 bronze. Khelo- India Youth Games 2022 started on June 3 and ended on June 13
On the last day of the Khelo India youth games, Boxer Anjani Kumar won the silver medal in the 63.5- 67 kg (Welterweight).
A total of 161 players were represented from Andhra Pradesh in the Khelo India games. In Weight lifting, AP won 6 medals in that 2 were 2 gold. Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement RK Roja, SAAP Chairman Byreddy Siddharth Reddy, and SAAP MD N. Prabhakar Reddy congratulated the athletes
Here are the winners:
Weight Lifting
S. Pallavi ( Gold)
CH. Sri Lakshmi ( Gold)
SK. Lal Basheer ( Silver)
P. Dhatri ( Silver)
DG. Veerseh ( Silver)
R. Gayathri ( Bronze)
Athletics:
K. Rajitha ( Gold)
M. Sirisha (Gold)
Women's team won gold in kabaddi
Archery:
K. Venkatadri ( Gold)
M. Suryahamsa ( Gold)
Boxing: Anjani Kumar ( silver)
Gatka: Men's team earned gold