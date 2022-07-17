Andhra Pradesh: Chess Olympiad Torch Relay Arrives in Amaravati

Amaravati: The first-ever Chess Olympiad Torch Relay reached Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. AP Minister of Housing Jogi Ramesh received the torch from Grandmaster Musunuri Lalit Babu at Tumalapalli Kalashetram in Vijayawada. The Grandmaster also visited iconic Durga Malleshwari Temple and Ashok Pillar on his city tour with the coveted torch.

“1st Ever #ChessOlympiadTorchRelay Update City AMRAVATI: 17th July Sh. @JogiRameshYSRCP Hon'ble Minister of Housing, Govt of AP received the torch from GM @lalitrohit93 at Tumalapalli Kalashetram, Vijayawada Take a look #India4ChessOlympiad #AmritMahotsav,” tweeted SAI Media.

Over 200 countries are participating in the Chess Olympiad. Chess grandmasters will receive the torch at various identified venues. The 44th edition of the world's biggest chess event will be held in Mahabalipuram near Chennai from July 28 to August 10.

KVV Sharma, President of Andhra Pradesh Chess Association joined the Minister of Housing in receiving the Olympiad Torch at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram from Grandmaster Harika Dronavalli.

Before reaching Amaravati, the first-ever Chess Olympiad Torch Relay was received in Hyderabad on Saturday. Minister of Sports and Youth Services of Telangana, V Srinivas Goud received the torch from Grandmasters Harika Dronavalli and Arjun Erigaisi.

The torch relay was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The torch relay began its relay from Leh and has so far covered 45 cities in its nation-wide journey. After covering the remaining 30 cities, the torch relay will culminate at Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu.

