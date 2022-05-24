Andhra Pradesh: AP Athlete Jyothi Surekha is No.3 in World Archery Rankings

The Indian archer and native of Andhra Pradesh, Vennam Jyothi Surekha, has been named the finest archer so far from India. Jyoti Surekha, 25, moved up three places to third in the women's compound individual category in the World Archery Rankings released on Monday. This is the first time that an Indian archer has finished third in the compound division. Surekha now has 188.45 points under his name.

Jyothi has won silver and bronze medals in the 2014 and 2018 Asian Games.