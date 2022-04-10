And The Worst Performer of IPL 2022 Goes to This Team

The Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Royal Challengers Bangalore teams had a lot of fans. Most of the players want to play for this team. In the 15th season of IPL 2022, it was known that Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings had not opened their accounts. Currently, the champion teams are at the bottom of the table.

Coming to Mumbai Indians, they had a good bowling unit. In the mega auction for Rs 15 crore, they bought Ishan Kishan and retained Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Kieron Pollard.

So far, in the four matches, Rohit Sharma has scored 70 runs, with the highest being 41 runs in one inning. A lack of runs from the top-order batsmen may hurt the team. Youngster Tilak Varma is impressive.

The Mumbai Indians franchise did not go with Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, and the Pandya Brothers in the auction. In the bowling part, the team is dependent on Jasprit Bumrah. M. Ashwin, Tymal Mills, and Daniel Sams aren't even on the same level when compared to Boult.

Hardik Pandya was the Mumbai Indians' all-rounder. Hardik's runs in the death overs can be crucial for the team, but this season, Daniel Sams is considered the all-rounder but isn't particularly good with the bat or bowling.

The absence of Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, and Rahul Chahar has affected the team's dynamics. After a conductive loss, the Mumbai Indians were being trolled.