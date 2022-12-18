And The Winners Of FIFA World Cup 2022 Are....

Lionel Messi's Argentina won the FIFA World Cup 2022 match against France at the Lusail Stadium on December 18. Argentina finally won the World Cup after defeating France on penalties in what was arguably the greatest game in football history. Argentina overcame France 4-2 on penalties after the scores were knotted 3-3 in extra time, giving Lionel Messi his first FIFA World Cup trophy. France's Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick, while Messi added two more. Argentina's only other goal came from Angel Di Maria.

Earlier, after Argentina grabbed a 2-0 lead via Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria, it was France's Kylian Mbappe who came back with a brace inside 97 seconds in the second half.

Kylian Mbappe scored three goals. However, crucial misses by teammates Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni in the shootout allowed Montiel to end Argentina's 36-year wait for a third World Cup.