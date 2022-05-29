And The Winner of IPL 2022 Is....?

Sensational win for the Debut team Gujarat Titans. They dominated every team in the league stage defeated Rajasthan Royals twice in the playoffs and lifted the 15th season of the Indian Premier League title.

Hardik Pandya appeared as the most composed player. He had an incredible season as a captain, leading the Titans wonderfully, especially on the crucial final match. He put all-around performance, setting it up with the ball and guiding them out of a hard period in the chase.

Bowling first, Gujarat Titans well restricted the Rajasthan Royals for 130. RR players lost the wickets early and seemed pressured to set a high target for the Gujarat Titans. Yashawi Jaiswal (22) and Jos Buttler ( 39) were the highest scores for the Rajasthan Royals. Hardik Pandya, R Ravi Kishore, and Rashid Khan collected wickets for their team

Defending the total, Gujarat Titans lost two wickets for 39. At a point, the match seemed thrilling but Gill served as a pillar, while David Miller came in at the end to round things up and won against Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets. Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, and Trent Boult each picked one wicket each.

.