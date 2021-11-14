And the Winner of 2021 T20 World Cup Title is....

Australia won their maiden T20 World Cup by defeating New Zealand in the final by an innings and eight wickets. Australia won the game with seven balls to spare.

The 173-run was the highest score a team had given a target in the T20 World Cup Final. Australia started the chase well.

The Australian skipper, Aaron Finch, gave his wicket early, but it didn't take long, though, for Warner and Marsh to seize control. And once they did, they didn't let go. David Warner's 38-ball 53 and Marsh's undefeated 50-ball 77 ensured that Australia reached the target in 18.5 overs.

To break their partnership, Boult came back into action and he took David Warner's wicket (53). However, it did not help New Zealand to seal the series.

Earlier, Kane Williamson struck a magnificent 48-ball 85 to help New Zealand reach 172/4 in 20 overs. With 3 for 16, Josh Hazlewood was the standout of the Australian bowlers, while Adam Zampa delivered statistics of 1/26.