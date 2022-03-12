And The New RCB Captain For IPL 2022 is

Finally, good news for RCB fans. Royal Challengers Bangalore have announced Faf du Plessis as their captain in the RCB 'unbox event' ahead of IPL 2022. On March 27th, Faf du Plessis led Royal Challengers Bangalore will face the Punjab Kings.

Du Plessis, who played for Chennai Super Kings till last year, was bought by RCB in the IPL mega auction last month for Rs 7 crore.

Australia's Glenn Maxwell and India's Dinesh Karthik were in the race, both of them were strong contenders for the captaincy. But, Faf du Plessis' experience as South Africa's captain gave him the edge over the other two.

To announce the captain's name and to unveil the jersey, RCB is holding the "Unbox" event. At the RCB's event, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Luvnith, and Aneeshwar Gautam were presented.