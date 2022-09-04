And The CSK Captain of IPL 2023 is

Indian Premier League franchises have begun preparations for the upcoming IPL 2023 season. Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan has confirmed that MS Dhoni will lead the CSK team. Dhoni has been leading the CSK franchise since 2008 and continues to lead the CSK team. So far, CSK has won the IPL title for four times.

"Our position has not changed. We never stated there will be a change. Dhoni will be captain of the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023 as well said CSK CEO told Inside Sport"

It is worth noting that Dhoni handed over the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja prior to the commencement of the IPL 2022 season. However, the squad struggled under the new leadership, as CSK lost six of their eight matches. Jadeja returned the captaincy reins to Dhoni, who took the captaincy duties for the remainder of the season.

CSK CEO confirms MS Dhoni will captain CSK in IPL 2023. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 4, 2022

