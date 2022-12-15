Ananya Pandey, Sania Mirza and Other Bollywood Celebrities Spotted At FIFA World Cup Match

Several Bollywood celebrities are currently in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup semi-finals. Karisma Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share pictures and videos, while Mouni Roy shared a couple of snaps with her husband while they were watching the match. Ananya Panday, a Bollywood actress, has released several photos from her match day.

Ananya recently saw France vs Morocco live at the Al Bayt Stadium, following Argentina vs Croatia. She used her Instagram story to share glimpses of the game, as well as a separate video of French football player Kylian Mbappe. Ananya and her friends also ran into Sania Mirza, who was also present at the event. The tennis star posted a selfie with them on her Instagram story.