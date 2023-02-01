Anand Mahindra Mighty Impressed by Telangana Sailor Preethi Kongara

Preethi Kongara's Telangana has garnered international fame after earning a gold medal in the Asian Games sailing trials last November in Bombay Harbour. She began sailing at the Yacht Club of Hyderabad when she was ten years old.

After winning the gold medal, netizens praised her and shared her amazing story of growing up in a low-income neighbourhood and rising to make the country proud by winning a worldwide prize.

Anand Mahindra, an industrialist and business tycoon who is active on social media praised the athlete and expressed his desire to meet her in person and learn to sail from her.

"This is truly a ‘Rise’ story. I’m overwhelmed reading about her. So proud of @naandi_india & @NanhiKali for supporting her. And of @suheim for coaching her. Maybe when Preeti has the time, I’d love to meet her and go sailing on my catamaran so she can coach me!," wrote Anand Mahindra.

Preethi Kongara is a grade 8 student in a government school living in a low-income community in Hyderabad. She becomes the Captain of India’s Sailing Team. Preeti Kongara was selected for project NanhiKali in 2016. Today, she’s India's No 1 in the Olympic Mixed Double 470 Class boat.

This is one of the most inspiring stories I have read in recent times.



