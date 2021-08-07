Amitabh Bachchan's Funny Analysis on Indian Hockey Team at Olympics

Amitabh Bachchan, a frequent social media user, enjoys sending viral WhatsApp messages to his Twitter followers. The actor recently shared an analogy about India's men's and women's hockey performances at the Tokyo Olympics on Twitter. The tweet provides a simple explanation of how the two teams defeated the opponent in which the other lost.

The Indian men's hockey team won a bronze medal against Germany. The Indian women's team, on the other hand, fought hard against Britain in the bronze play-off. Despite their defeat, their efforts were lauded by Indians around the country, including Shah Rukh Khan.

Fans may have a better understanding of the statistics of the Indian teams' performances by reading Amitabh Bachchan's WhatsApp message. Bachchan is well-known for his habit of numbering his tweets. The text of Tweet 3989 reads as follows:

T 3989 - Girls lost to Great Britain

Boys beat them...

Boys lost to Australia,

Girls beat them.....

Girls lost to Argentina

Boys beat them...

Girls lost to Germany,

Boys beat them!!!!

#Hockey #Olympics

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan is next seen in the Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13