Amit Mishra's Reaction to Fan Who Asked Rs 300 to Take Girlfriend on Date

Former India spinner Amit Mishra played an important role for the Men in Blue during his playing days. Amit Mishra has captured the attention of the internet with his generous gesture towards a fan who had asked the cricketer to give Rs 300 so that the Twitter user could take his girlfriend out on a date. Instead, Mishra gave Rs 500 and shared the screenshot of his transaction with the Twitter user, wishing him all the best.

Suresh Raina made a spectacular soaring grab during the semifinal of the Road Safety World Series 2022 on Wednesday. Raina, who plays for India Legends, dismissed Ben Dunk of Australia Legends.

Mishra retweeted the video in response to Raina's superb catch, and wrote, "Bhai @imraina, can I borrow your time machine?" It’s mesmerising to see you field like old times."

Bhai @imraina, can I borrow your Time Machine? It’s mesmerising to see you field like old times. 😇👍 https://t.co/5YIvJAKELW — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) September 29, 2022

In response to Mishra's tweet for Raina, one person requested the spinner to provide him with Rs 300 so that he could go on a date with his girlfriend. He'd then go on to give his UPI information, and while many thought it was funny, Mishra really transferred the money.

"Done all the best for your date," wrote the ex-India spinner, tweeting a screenshot of the completed transaction.