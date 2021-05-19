Amit Mishra Praises Frontline Workers After COVID Recovery

Wriddhiman Saha and Amit Mishra have both confirmed that they have recovered from Covid-19. On the same day that IPL 2021 was suspended indefinitely, both players tested positive for the virus.

Amit Mishra shared a post after his recovery and said that "The real heroes. Our Frontline workers. All I can say post my recovery is, You have my support and heartfelt appreciation for all you do. We are deeply grateful to you for all the sacrifices that you and your family are making."

Both Saha and Mishra declared their recovery on Twitter. Mishra, the legspinner for the Delhi Capitals, did so while thanking the healthcare staff.

Saha is a member of India's squad that will travel to England for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, followed by a five-match series against the hosts.