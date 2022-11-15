Amid Divorce Rumors Shoaib Malik Drops Birthday Message For Sania Mirza

Legendary Tennis player Sania Mirza is celebrating her birthday today. Sportspersons, celebrities, and fans send birthday wishes on social media. However, Shoaib Malik's tweet on Sania Mirza's birthday quickly went viral on social media.

In the midst of divorce rumors, Pakistan batter Shoaib Malik has wished Sania Mirza her birthday on Twitter and Instagram. The two well-known athletes married in 2010 and welcomed a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, in 2018.

Happy Birthday to you @MirzaSania Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest... pic.twitter.com/ZdCGnDGLOT — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) November 14, 2022

According to multiple media sources, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik were considering divorce, and the tennis star even moved out of the Dubai home she shared with Malik. So yet, neither Malik nor Mirza has replied to reports regarding a possible breakup.

Sania announced her retirement from professional tennis earlier this year, but she changed her mind after withdrawing from the US Open 2022. Sania injured her elbow just before the start of the US Open, which would have been her final tournament.

