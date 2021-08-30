All You Wanted to Know About 2020 Paralympic Gold Medal Shooter Avani Lekhara

Avani Lekhara has become the first Indian shooter to clinch the gold at the ongoing session of Tokyo Paralympics 2020. She is not the first Paralympics Indian participant to win a medal but she is the first one to win Gold. She has made India proud by creating history at the Paralympics.

Lekhara's total score in the final was 249.6, which equaled the world record set by Ukraine's Iryna Shchetnik back in December 2018.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Avani Lekhara for winning the gold medal and tweeted in her praise. PM Modi applauded her performance, calling it "phenomenal." He added that the gold medal was well-earned and deserved. Twitter is all praises for this young shooter and is congratulating her for making the country proud.

Here is everything you want to know about Avani Lekhara

She suffered a spinal Cord injury after getting into a car accident back in 2012. Lekhara hails from Jaipur and is pursuing Law at the University of Rajasthan. Her shooting career began after her father encouraged her to get into something athletic, some sport of her choice. She got into shooting and would practice shooting at Jagatpura Sports Complex in Jaipur in 2015.

Her father gave her support to take up a sport, and she tried shooting and archery at first. She discovered she enjoyed shooting more than any other sport and decided to practice that. Also reading Abhinav Bindra's book really inspired her.

The GoSports Foundation in India named her the Most Promising Paralympic Athlete in 2019. Back in the year, she shared that her dream is to win a medal at the Tokyo Paralympics. Her international debut was in 2017 where she competed for India in the World Cup tournament in UAE. She has been preparing for a long time for the Paralympics. She requires regular training and leg exercises, so her physiotherapist travels with Lekhara anytime she goes out from Jaipur for practice.