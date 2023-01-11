All You Want to Know About Hockey World Cup 2023

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 will be held in India this year, hosted by Odisha. Matches will be staged in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, making this the second Men's World Cup to be held in Odisha's capital. The competition was also conducted in Bhubaneswar in 2018, with Belgium taking home the top medal. The competition will include 16 countries, although Pakistan, the most successful team in Men's Hockey World Cup history with four titles, will not be competing this year.

Here are the other details regarding the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023:

Hockey World Cup 2023 start date: January 13 to January 29

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar (16000 capacity) and Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela (21000 capacity)

Teams:

Pool A: Australia, Argentina, France, South Africa

Pool B: Belgium, Germany, South Korea, Japan

Pool C: Chile, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand

Pool D: India, England, Spain, Wales

Where to watch Hockey World Cup 2023?

On TV: Hockey World Cup 2023 will be telecasted on Star Sports Network

Online: The live streaming will be available on Disney + Hotstar

Schedule:

January 13

Argentina vs South Africa in Bhubaneswar at 1:00 PM IST

Australia vs France in Bhubaneswar at 3:00 PM IST

England vs Wales in Rourkela at 5:00 PM IST

India vs Spain in Rourkela at 7:00 PM IST

January 14

New Zealand vs Chile in Rourkela at 1:00 PM IST

Netherlands vs Malaysia in Rourkela at 3:00 PM IST

Belgium vs Korea in Bhubaneswar at 5:00 PM IST

Germany vs Japan in Bhubaneswar at 7:00 PM IST

January 15

Spain vs Wales in Rourkela at 5:00 PM IST

England vs India in Rourkela at 7:00 PM IST

January 16

Malaysia vs Chile in Rourkela at 1:00 PM IST

New Zealand vs Netherlands in Rourkela at 3:00 PM IST

France vs South Africa in Bhubaneswar at 5:00 PM IST

Argentina vs Australia in Bhubaneswar at 7:00 PM IST

January 17

Korea vs Japan in Bhubaneswar at 5:00 PM IST

Germany vs Belgium in Bhubaneswar at 7:00 PM IST

January 19

Malaysia vs New Zealand in Bhubaneswar at 1:00 PM IST

The Netherlands vs Chile in Bhubaneswar at 3:00 PM IST

Spain vs England in Bhubaneswar at 5:00 PM IST

India vs Wales in Bhubaneswar at 7:00 PM IST

January 20

Australia vs South Africa in Rourkela at 1:00 PM IST

France vs Argentina in Rourkela at 3:00 PM IST

Belgium vs Japan in Rourkela at 5:00 PM IST

Korea vs Germany in Rourkela at - 7:00 PM IST

January 24

1st Quarterfinal in Bhubaneswar at 4:30 PM IST

2nd Quarterfinal in Bhubaneswar at 7 PM IST

January 25

3rd Quarterfinal in Bhubaneswar at 4:30 PM IST

4th Quarterfinal in Bhubaneswar at 7 PM IST

January 26

Placement matches (9th-16th)

January 27

1st Semifinal in Bhubaneswar at 4:30 PM IST

2nd Semifinal in Bhubaneswar at 7 PM IST

January 29

Bronze medal match – 4:30 PM IST

Gold medal match – 7 PM IST