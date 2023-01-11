All You Want to Know About Hockey World Cup 2023
FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 will be held in India this year, hosted by Odisha. Matches will be staged in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, making this the second Men's World Cup to be held in Odisha's capital. The competition was also conducted in Bhubaneswar in 2018, with Belgium taking home the top medal. The competition will include 16 countries, although Pakistan, the most successful team in Men's Hockey World Cup history with four titles, will not be competing this year.
Here are the other details regarding the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023:
Hockey World Cup 2023 start date: January 13 to January 29
Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar (16000 capacity) and Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela (21000 capacity)
Teams:
Pool A: Australia, Argentina, France, South Africa
Pool B: Belgium, Germany, South Korea, Japan
Pool C: Chile, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand
Pool D: India, England, Spain, Wales
Where to watch Hockey World Cup 2023?
On TV: Hockey World Cup 2023 will be telecasted on Star Sports Network
Online: The live streaming will be available on Disney + Hotstar
Also Read: India's Track Record at Men's Hockey World Cup
Schedule:
January 13
Argentina vs South Africa in Bhubaneswar at 1:00 PM IST
Australia vs France in Bhubaneswar at 3:00 PM IST
England vs Wales in Rourkela at 5:00 PM IST
India vs Spain in Rourkela at 7:00 PM IST
January 14
New Zealand vs Chile in Rourkela at 1:00 PM IST
Netherlands vs Malaysia in Rourkela at 3:00 PM IST
Belgium vs Korea in Bhubaneswar at 5:00 PM IST
Germany vs Japan in Bhubaneswar at 7:00 PM IST
January 15
Spain vs Wales in Rourkela at 5:00 PM IST
England vs India in Rourkela at 7:00 PM IST
January 16
Malaysia vs Chile in Rourkela at 1:00 PM IST
New Zealand vs Netherlands in Rourkela at 3:00 PM IST
France vs South Africa in Bhubaneswar at 5:00 PM IST
Argentina vs Australia in Bhubaneswar at 7:00 PM IST
January 17
Korea vs Japan in Bhubaneswar at 5:00 PM IST
Germany vs Belgium in Bhubaneswar at 7:00 PM IST
January 19
Malaysia vs New Zealand in Bhubaneswar at 1:00 PM IST
The Netherlands vs Chile in Bhubaneswar at 3:00 PM IST
Spain vs England in Bhubaneswar at 5:00 PM IST
India vs Wales in Bhubaneswar at 7:00 PM IST
January 20
Australia vs South Africa in Rourkela at 1:00 PM IST
France vs Argentina in Rourkela at 3:00 PM IST
Belgium vs Japan in Rourkela at 5:00 PM IST
Korea vs Germany in Rourkela at - 7:00 PM IST
January 24
1st Quarterfinal in Bhubaneswar at 4:30 PM IST
2nd Quarterfinal in Bhubaneswar at 7 PM IST
January 25
3rd Quarterfinal in Bhubaneswar at 4:30 PM IST
4th Quarterfinal in Bhubaneswar at 7 PM IST
January 26
Placement matches (9th-16th)
January 27
1st Semifinal in Bhubaneswar at 4:30 PM IST
2nd Semifinal in Bhubaneswar at 7 PM IST
January 29
Bronze medal match – 4:30 PM IST
Gold medal match – 7 PM IST