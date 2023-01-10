All You Need To Know About Hockey World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony

Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 hosts Odhisa have scheduled a spectacular opening ceremony on January 11 at Barabati stadium in Cuttack.

Here is the guest list and performances:

Pritam, who created this year's World Cup song, will perform it alongside main singers Benny Dayal, Neeti Mohan, Sreerama Chandra, Nakash Aziz, and Shalmali Kholgade.

Another Bollywood and sports pairing, Ranveer Singh and Disha Patani, will take part in the World Cup festivities and are likely to wow the crowd with their performances. K-pop group Blackswan will perform live. The five-member ensemble includes Odisha-based Sriya Lenka, India's first K-pop sensation.

Odisha, with its rich and diverse culture, is set to exhibit some of its regional flavours to the globe. Traditional and folk artists are slated to perform during the Cuttack celebration.

Odhisa Government has planned to invite all states of Chief Ministers for the Inaugural celebrations.

Where to watch the Hockey World Cup 2023 Opening ceremony:

On TV: The inaugural opening ceremony of the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 will be telecasted on Star Sports Network

Online: Hockey World Cup 2023 will be streamed live on Disney+Hotsar

