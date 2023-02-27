Delhi/ Hyderabad, 27th February 2023: Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) 4th One-Day National Zone Cricket Championship for Deaf kick-started from February 27th in Hyderabad. Teams from all five zones of the country- North, South, East, West and Central India- will participate in this five-day championship which will culminate on 3rd March.

The championship is being hosted by Telangana Deaf Cricket Association (TDCA) at Babu Rao Sagar Cricket Ground Road, Peerzadiguda Uppal, Hyderabad.

Speaking about the championship, Mr Sumit Jain, President, IDCA asserted, “We are delighted to be here in Hyderabad with 80 players from East, West, North, South and Central zone teams who are pitted against each other at the ‘IDCA 4th One-Day National Zone Cricket Championship for Deaf’. We are grateful for our national sponsors & local support from non-profits - Aahar Seva, who believes in feeding the needy with happiness & PHIN Deaf a non-profit which has a mission is to provide excellent free education to society's most marginalized disabled children. Watch the match live on the IDCA YouTube channel”.

Elated with the upcoming championship, Ms Roma Balwani, CEO, IDCA said, “Our endeavour & aim is to promote our social campaign for disability sport, ‘Cricket for a Cause’.

“We would encourage govt., sports bodies, corporates, non-profits & cricketing luminaries to promote deaf cricket & mainstream these talented youth pans India. Today IDCA has 20 state deaf cricket associations in their fold. And the talent we nurture is top-class. We have 3 national teams Men, Women & Under19 leagues. We follow the ICC format. We look forward to increasing our footprint in Asia & globally as well,” she added.

The event is being sponsored by INOX cinemas, impact research & measurement, KFC, Hero MotoCorp, PHIN Deaf, Kaizzen, Cognito and AAHAR SEVA.

Formed in 2020 in lieu of the Deaf Cricket Society (DCS) under the NCT of Delhi Societies Registration Act 1860, the Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) is a governing body for deaf cricket in India. It is an apex national cricket specially-abled association which leads and promotes deaf cricket in India and abroad. Deaf Cricket Society (DCS) is a non-profit voluntary organisation registered under the act of 1995 for people with disabilities (equal opportunities, protection of rights & full participation). It is solely dedicated to serving the cause of persons with disabilities. DCS was founded in April 2012 and its area of operation is across the entire country.