All India Open Tagore T-10 Cricket Tournament at Rabindranath Tagore University

Bhopal, 28 Feb 2022 - All India Open Tagore T-10 Cricket Tournament 2022 (White Leather Ball) is being organized by Rabindranath Tagore University Sports Club from 2nd March 2022 to 16th March 2022. This tournament is organised for the first time in Madhya Pradesh at the sports ground of RNTU. More than 24 teams from all over the country are participating in this tournament. The winning team will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh, the runner-up Rs 1 lakh and the third place Rs 50,000 along with trophies. Also, Man of the Tournament title will be given a cash prize of Rs 11,000 and several prizes including trophies in other titles will be distributed. Many reputed companies have also joined the tournament as main sponsors like Central Bank of India, LIC, Maxim and Sanchi Dugdh Sangh. And 25 more companies from across the country as Co- Sponsors.

Rabindranath Tagore University is continuously doing excellent work in the field of teaching, research, and skills based education. Rabindranath Tagore University is the only university in Madhya Pradesh that has made it to the NIRF Overall Ranking (151-200) and the only private university in the state to have ranked in the NIRF Ranking for the third consecutive year. The university aims to promote a quality academic culture. Along with this, the university is continuously working in the field of sports. The University has recently successfully organized the RNTU Champions Trophy in its third year. The students of the university have been participating in national and international competitions.