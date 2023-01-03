Al Hilal Puts Lionel Messi Shirts on Sale to Counter Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's new club Al-Main Nassr's opponent, Al-Hilal, has put Lionel Messi's shirts in their official club shop. The move appears to be a dig at Ronaldo's transfer to the Saudi Arabian club.

Al-Hilal has made every effort to steal attention away from its city rivals. In the viral social media pictures, Lionel Messi's shirts were hung up in their store. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has yet to return to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) training after Argentina's World Cup victory in 2022.

Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal meet each other in the Riyadh derby, and now Ronaldo will be participating in the league after joining Al Nassr. Ronaldo will earn an estimated €200 million per year, making him the highest-paid player in sports history. Ronaldo, who has yet to make his Al-Nassr debut, might play for his new club if the game is organised.

Here are the viral pictures:

🚨 Lionel Messi's shirt at Al Hilal's official store who, are the biggest rival of Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. 👀🧐 pic.twitter.com/fpDMpJMDLS — Naimul Rafin  (@nhrafin_00) January 1, 2023

