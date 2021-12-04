Ajaz Patel Memes Flood Twitter Over Ind Vs NZ 2nd Test Match Performance
Day two of the second Test match started between India and New Zealand at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium. Ajaz Patel is making headlines for his extraordinary bowling attack. He is the lone New Zealand bowler who sends all the batsmen to the pavilion. After the second-day match started, Wriddhiman Saha and Ravichandran Ashwin were also added to his list.
On day one, Virat Kohli and Pujara were dismissed for a duck by Ajaz Patel. At present, India is at 264/6. All the six wickets were taken by Ajaz Patel alone. On the other hand, Mayank Agarwal was fighting with Ajaz's bowling attack and stood strong. He played a critical inning after the fall of continuous wickets.
If Ajaz Patel takes ten wickets, he will join Anil Kumble's club. Netizens were shocked by Ajaz's attack and started praising him. Here are the reactions.
