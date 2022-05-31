After Winning IPL Cup, Did Indian All-Rounder Hardik Pandya Find Place In World Cup

The Gujarat Titans, the IPL's first team, won the championship with a total team effort. After the win, cricket experts and fans are praising GT skipper Hardik Pandya for his balanced and composed nature. The IPL journey was a roller-coaster journey for the all-rounder.

Following an ordinary show in the T20 World Cup UAE, he scored just 69 runs in five matches and four wicketless overs, giving 40 runs and injury. After that, Hardik Pandya was dropped from the team. The Mumbai Indians also did not respond to him and didn't buy anything in the mega auction.

After that, Hardik Pandya became the player for the Gujarat Titans and led the team towards the winning side. He scored 487 runs in 15 games and took eight wickets.

Also Read: French Open: Menstrual Cramps Shatters Zheng Qinwen's Roland Garros Dream

Soon after the win, Hardik Pandya spoke about the World Cup and he said, "To win the World Cup for India, no matter what happens, is my next goal." Playing for India has always been a dream come true, no matter how many games I have played. It has always been a pleasure for me to represent the country. And the kind of love and support I've got, it's only from the Indian team's point of view. "

Now, the fans and cricket experts are expecting that Hardik Pandya will get a place in the World Cup. Do you think Hardik Pandya will get a place in it? Comment down your answer