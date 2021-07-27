After Ruling Cricket, Dhoni Eyes Career in Football

Former Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni joined Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer for an All-Star football match. Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh welcomed Dhoni with the warmest hug. MS Dhoni is known for his love for football.

Dhoni was seen practicing football with actor Ranveer Singh and Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer ahead of the IPL 2021 phase 2. Later this month, Dhoni is expected to play in an All-Star game. Does this mean the beginning of another stellar inning in a different sport? Will MS Dhoni make his mark in Football too?

When MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket last year, the actor released three vintage images of MSD as well as a lengthy, heartfelt letter. He wrote about how he was astounded the first time he met his idol. Every time he saw Dhoni, the actor said, he got the feeling of a big brother.

Ranveer will next be featured in Kabir Khan's film 83, which is based on the Indian cricket team's World Cup victory in 1983. Kapil Dev is the character he is portraying.

When the India Premier League (IPL) resumes in the United Arab Emirates on September 19, MS Dhoni will lead the Chennai Super Kings against the defending champions Mumbai Indians.