After Pushpa, Will David Warner Do Natu Natu from RRR?

David Warner, the legendary Australian batsman, has a large fan base in India. Through IPL and spoof videos, he is one of the most loved Aussie cricketers by Indians. Warner does reels and TikTok videos of various Telugu and Hindi songs and popular dialogues in the film. So much so that, fans were so ecstatic that they even replied to his posts saying David Warner must take Indian citizenship.

Till now, Warner has created numerous morphing videos and recreated a few scenes. In this, David Warner's dance to Butta Bomma, a song from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo gained special attention drawing praise from even the filmmakers.

In his latest video, he has released his version of 'Eyy Bidda Idhi Naa Adda' from Allu Arjun film Pushpa, where the Aussie opener has edited and replaced Bunny's face with him. And, also, he has recreated Allu Arjun's iconic phrase dialogue, "Pusha Pushpa Raj Nii Yevva Thaggede Le"

Fans have loved it, and even film actor Allu Arjun has replied to his videos. Now, Netizens have asked David Warner to do the famous Natu Natu Step from the movie, RRR. Fans were saying that it will be lovely to see David Warner and his wife, Candice Warner, do the step. In recent times, the Natu Natu song has been widely popular in India.

On the professional front, David Warner played a major role in winning the prestigious Ashes Series. Australia beat England and retained the series.