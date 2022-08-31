After IND vs PAK Match, Hardik Pandya Moves To Carrer Best Place In ICC T20 Rankings

In the latest ICC T20I rankings, Hardik Pandya has risen to the highest career rank as a result of his brilliant performance against arch-rival Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday (August 28).

Hardik has risen eight places to take the No. 5 slot in the T20I men's allrounder rankings. The hard-hitting fast bowler grabbed 3/25 and scored 33 runs off only 17 balls, highlighting how important his contribution will be to India's success in the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

Pandya currently has 167 rating points next to his name on the list, putting him seven points ahead of Namibia's JJ Smit in second place. With 257 points, Afghanistan captain and experienced all-rounder Nabi hold the top place in the ICC T20I rankings.

ICC T20I All-Rounder Rankings:

1. Mohammad Nabi ( Afghanistan) - 257

2. Shakin Al Hasan ( Bangladesh) - 245

3. Moeen Ali ( England) - 221

4. Glenn Maxwell ( Australia) - 183

5. Hardik Pandya (India) - 167

Also Read: India's Wrestling Squad For World Senior Championships

In the T20I batting rankings, Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan moved up to second (796) to join Babar Azam (810) in the top two.