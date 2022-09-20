After Cricket, It's Golf MS Dhoni

Former India captain MS Dhoni was recently inducted as an honorary member of the Metuchen Golf and Country Club (MGCC) in New Jersey, USA. To commemorate this momentous occasion, the former India captain was spotted cutting a special cake created particularly for him by the Atul Bakery.

atulbakeryusa shared the pictures on Instagram and wrote, " Atul Bakery is proud to announce MS Dhoni is starting a new career in golf. It is not exactly a new career, but we are all on our toes to see him on the golf course and celebrate his achievements in golf too. Hope you loved the cake, Mahi."

Dhoni, who was last seen in the United States attending the recently completed US Open, was seen cutting the cake. Dhoni was also seen posing for photos with his great gift.

