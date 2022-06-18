Afro-Asian Cup 2023: India And Pakistan Players To Play On Same Team?

India and Pakistan have not played any bilateral series, including the Afro-Asian cup, or a Test series since 2007. The two teams now only play each other in ICC competitions.

According to the latest reports, the Afro-Asian Cup might return in the T20 format in June–July 2023. Players from India and Pakistan might be participating in the same squad. However, discussions are said to be ongoing between BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah, the new chairman of the African Cricket Association, Sumod Damodar, and the ACC chairman of the development committee, Mahinda Vallipuram.

"We have yet to receive confirmation from the boards. The white paper is still in the works, and it will be presented to both boards. However, we intend to field the finest players from India and Pakistan in the Asian XI. Once the ideas are finished, we will seek sponsorship and a broadcaster. It will be a huge event. "said Prabhakaran Thanraj, ACC's head of commercial and events.

There are plans for the Afro-Asia Cup to become an annual event and to provide opportunities for players from associate nations. Aside from this competition, ACC hopes to expand by adding the U16 and U19 Afro-Asian Cups, the U19 Women's Asia Cup, the U13 and U16 Asia Junior Cups, and the ACC West and East Cups for Associates to qualify for Asia Cups.

"The Afro-Asian Cup is a luxury tournament, and it is where we would gain the most revenue." What we reinvest can be returned to members, particularly those in Africa in need of assistance. Because Asia is a powerhouse, Africa has a lot to gain. It's a connection I wanted to nurture and grow, "Damodar said.