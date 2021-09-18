Afridi Questions New Zealand For Cancelling Pakistan Tour Over Hoax Alert!

Former cricketers Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Akhtar have criticised New Zealand Cricket for unexpectedly cancelling their visit to Pakistan, citing security concerns in Rawalpindi.

New Zealand Cricket says it got a security notice from its authorities and decided to postpone the visit only seconds before the one-day international series was about to begin.

However, Afridi called the security alert a prank while Akhtar said, "New Zealand just ruined Pakistan cricket," along with a few angry emojis.

"On a HOAX threat you have called-off the tour despite all assurances!! @BLACKCAPS do you understand the IMPACT of your decision?" Afridi tweeted

This was supposed to be New Zealand's first international cricket series in Pakistan in 18 years, but it was cancelled after the visiting team refused to attend to the stadium and stayed inside their hotel rooms, claiming security concerns

From September 17 to October 3, Pakistan was set to host New Zealand for three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and five Twenty-Twenty Internationals (T20Is) in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

