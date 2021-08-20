Afghanistan Vs Pakistan: Taliban's Says Ok To Play in The Series

The Pakistan Cricket Board is confident that the political turn in Afghanistan will not disrupt their ODI series, as the Taliban gave permission to play the matches in Sri Lanka as planned.

Based on the sources, PCB had received favorable signals regarding the series from their colleagues in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan players have begun practicing in Kabul, while the PCB has stated that a training camp will be set up in Lahore from August 21 to 28, with the Pakistan team due to depart for Sri Lanka on the 29th.

The majority of the top Afghan players, including Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rehman, and others, are already in England competing in the 'Hundred' competition.

From September 1 to 5, the Afghanistan Board will organize a three-match series between the two national teams in Hambantota.

The series is part of the International Cricket Council's qualifier league for the 2023 World Cup.