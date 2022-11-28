Afghanistan Team Qualifies For ODI World Cup 2023

Afghanistan qualified for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 after its second One-Day International against Sri Lanka was called off due to rain on Sunday at Pallekele. The teams split five points apiece, bringing Afghanistan's World Cup Super League total to 115 points, enough for seventh place.

India has already qualified for the quadrennial event by virtue of hosting it. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka is ranked tenth with only 67 points.

Sri Lanka and South Africa are now outside the top eight in the standings and will need to improve in the coming months if they are to qualify for the World Cup. The Sri Lankans have four more matches to try to break into the top eight. South Africa, meanwhile, sits 11th on the table with 59 points from 16 games.

So far, India, England, New Zealand, Australia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan have qualified for the ODI World Cup 2023.

The race to qualify for next year's ICC Cricket World Cup is hotting up 🔥 More 👉 https://t.co/4ZbT07WrBo pic.twitter.com/X0tfJzpN6f — ICC (@ICC) November 28, 2022

The World Cup Super League is a 13-team One-Day International (ODI) competition that acts as a qualifier for the 2023 ODI World Cup, which will be hosted in India. The 12 Full Member States are joined by the Netherlands, which qualified for the event by winning the ICC World Cricket League Championship in 2017.

The top eight teams in the World Cup Super League points standings advance directly to the World Cup in 2023. The lowest five will have to compete in a qualification competition against Associate Member nations for two World Cup 2023 berths.

