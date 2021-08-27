Afghanistan Player Rashid Khan's Appeal Post Kabul Blasts Viral

Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan responded to the fatal terror attack at Kabul International Airport on Wednesday. In these bomb attacks, 73 people were killed, including children. Thirteen US military members are among the deceased.

This is the second time the cricketer had appeal. Earlier, the batsman asked international leaders not to abandon his citizens in the midst of the crisis

Rashid stated in his most recent tweet that Kabul is suffering and Afghans should not be killed. The cricketer posted on Twitter, "Kabul is bleeding again, please stop killing Afghans."

Kabul is bleeding again 😢😢💔💔

STOP KILLING AFGHAN PLEASE 🙏🙏😢😢🇦🇫🇦🇫 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) August 26, 2021

On the other hand, the Taliban condemned the incident in a statement, saying it took place in an area "controlled by US forces."

According to a US official, the deadly attack was carried out by the Islamic State organization. The Islamic State group in Afghanistan is considerably more extreme than the Taliban, who just grabbed control of the nation in a lightning strike and denounced the attack.

Despite the fact that the region was under attack, evacuation planes continued to depart from Kabul airport.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh-Afghanistan One-Day International (ODI) series, which was slated to begin in Sri Lanka next month, has been postponed till next year due to the Taliban takeover. The Afghan cricketer will compete in the second leg of the IPL next month in the United Arab Emirates