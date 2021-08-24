Afghanistan-Pakistan Series Postponed Indefinitely

Afghanistan's three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Pakistan has been postponed indefinitely due to logistical reasons and concerns about the players' mental health following the Taliban's control of the country.

Afghanistan has to play against Pakistan in Sri Lanka beginning September 3, but the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) mutually decided to hold the series in Pakistan on Monday.

However, ACB decided that it was better to postpone the series since the players would not have enough time to prepare due to the country's government transition. Flight operations at Kabul International Airport have also been halted.

"We have to postpone the series due to the overall situation, including the players' mental health," said ACB CEO Hamid Shinwari.

Earlier, Shinwari had stated that he does not anticipate any problems with cricket under Taliban control since the Taliban has "always supported the game."

Both boards will attempt to reschedule the series for 2022