Afghanistan Out of T20 World Cup Race

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan meet at the Gabba in Brisbane in a must-win encounter to keep their semifinal hopes alive. Wanindu Hasaranga got three wickets in the first innings, while Dhananjaya De Silva's 66 helped Sri Lanka to a six-wicket victory.

Batting first, Afghanistan had a good start but failed to convert it into huge runs. The Sri Lankan bowlers held the Afghanistan hitters to a low score in the first inning.

Sri Lanka got off to a shaky start, losing Pathum Nissanka early on, but Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Mendis stabilized the innings after that. After a solid start, Nissanka was removed, but Charith Asalanka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa came out to provide useful assistance for Dhananjaya de Silva, who scored an amazing half-century. Sri Lanka won easily with 9 balls to spare thanks to his 66 from 42 balls.

Afghanistan has again relied on their star spinner, Rashid Khan, for assistance, but his two wickets were unable to help Afghanistan win this game. They have not yet performed to their full potential and have dropped out of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Brief Scores:

Afghanistan: 144/8 (20 overs)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: 28 (24), Usman Ghani: 27 (27), Ibrahim Zadran: 22 (18)

Wanindu Hasaranga: 3/13, Lahiru Kumara: 2/30

Sri Lanka: 148/4 (18.3)

Dhananjaya de Silva: 66* (42), Kusal Mendis 25 (27)

Mujeeb Ur Rahman: 2/24, Rashid Khan 2/31

Also Read: Pro Kabaddi 2022: Tamil Thalaivas New Coach Ashan Kumar Hints At Pawan Sehrawat Comeback