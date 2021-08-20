Afghanistan Football Player Zaki Anwari Among Those Who Fell off Plane

Afghanistan national team football player Zaki Anwari died while attempting to flee Kabul by holding onto a US jet departing from Hamid Karzai International Airport, said General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports of Afghanistan

The Afghan General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports confirmed the news in a Facebook post, saying, "It is sad news that Zaki Anwari, one of the country's national junior football team players, died in a tragic accident." Anwari was one of the hundreds of young people who wished to flee the nation, but he died in an aircraft crash while flying in a US plane.

Hundreds of Afghans had thronged to Kabul airport on Monday, a day after the Taliban gained control of the capital, hoping to leave the country.

Anwari was identified as part of the US Air Force's investigation into the circumstances surrounding the discovery of human remains in the wheel of the C-17.

Earlier, a video went viral on social media in which people can be seen running beside the US Air Force's C-17 aircraft. Anwari was most likely among those who climbed onto the plane's undercarriage before it took off. In a second video, passengers appear to be falling off the same plane shortly after it took off from Kabul International Airport.