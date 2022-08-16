Afghanistan Announces Squad For Asia Cup 2022

Afghanistan Cricket Board has announced its 17-member squad for the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2022, which will be played from 27th August to 11th September in the United Arab Emirates. Mohammad Nabi will lead the team.

"We have chosen our finest players for the Asia Cup since it is an important tournament for us. Samiullah Shinwari has been named to the Asia Cup squad. He is in excellent form and may add to the batting lineup, which already includes Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, and Mohammad Nabi," said Cheif selector Noor Malikzai

Afghanistan Squad for Asia Cup :

Mohammad Nabi (C), Najibullah Zadran (VC), Afsar Zazai (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujib ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Rashid Khan and Samiullah Shinwari.

Reserve Players:

Nijat Masoud, Qais Ahmad, and Sharafuddin Ashraf