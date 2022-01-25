AFC Declares All Asian Cup Matches Cancelled, Void

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) formally declared India's withdrawal from the ongoing Asian Cup for Women here on Monday, declaring that all of their matches are null and invalid following the hosts' withdrawal from the match against Chinese Taipei due to the Covid-19 outbreak in their camp.

A day after India failed to field a squad against Chinese Taipei after 12 players tested positive, the Asian Football Confederation released a statement clarifying that the home team is regarded to have withdrawn from the competition in accordance with the rules.

AFC stated in a statement that India is considered to have withdrawn from the competition in accordance with Article 41 of the Special Rules Applicable to AFC Competitions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

All Indian matches have now been cancelled and declared null and void in accordance with Article 655 of the Competition Regulations. The authorities also stated that the result of India's lone encounter so far, a draw against Iran, will not be used for deciding the final rankings in the group. In addition to Iran, India was put in Group A with eight-time champions China and Chinese Taipei.

As a consequence of India's forced departure from the tournament, just three teams—China PR, Chinese Taipei, and the Islamic Republic of Iran—will compete in Group A.

According to the tournament regulations, India was unable to name a minimum 13-woman roster for the match, hence it was declared a withdrawal.

India had initially announced a roster of 23 players for the continental competition.

According to the regulations, any team that withdraws after the competition has begun will have all of its matches nullified and deemed null and worthless. Any points or goals gained in matches will not be counted in calculating the group's final rankings.