AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers India Schedule and Squad

The Indian hockey team is aiming to secure a place in the AFC Asian Cup 2023, a tournament organised by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to crown the continent's champion.

The third round of AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers features 24 teams and will take place from June 8 to June 14. The teams were divided into six groups of four teams each, with each team playing the other three teams in their respective groups in single round-robin matches. While the six group winners will join the already qualified 13 teams, the five best second-place teams will also join them for the tournament's main draw, which will take place later.

India is in Group D, along with Hong Kong, Afghanistan, and Cambodia, and will play at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. On June 8, the Blue Tigers will launch their campaign against Cambodia.

Indian Squad for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers Third Round

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Laxmikanth Kattimani, and Amrinder Singh.

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Akash Mishra, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhashish Bose, Pritam Kotal.

Midfielders: Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Deepak Tangri, Udanta Singh, Yasir Mohammad, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Wangjam, Ashique Kuruniyan, Liston Colaco.

Forwards: Ishan Pandita, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh.

Match Schedule:

Date Match Time

8 June Hong Kong vs Afghanistan 5 PM

8 June India vs Cambodia 8:30 PM

11 June Cambodia vs Hong Kong 5 PM

11 June India vs Afghanistan 8:30 PM

14 June Afghanistan vs Cambodia 5 PM

14 June India vs Hong Kong 8:30 PM