Adorable: Deepak Chahar Looks for his Fiancee Jaya Bhardwaj During Ind Vs NZ Match

India faced New Zealand in the opening T20I of a three-match series in Jaipur on November 17. The hosts won the game by five wickets with four balls spare.

Deepak Chahar was also a member of India's playing XI, and he took one wicket. He was enthused about the match, and he also stole the spotlight for winning the battle of chilly stares with Martin Guptill throughout the match.

However, another video has gone viral in which Deepak Chahar can be seen searching for his fiancee, Jaya Bhardwaj, with whom he recently got engaged, during the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Deepak's sister, Malti Chahar, attempted to pull her brother's leg during the eighth over of the first innings.

Deepak Chahar was fielding near the boundary line where Malti was seated, and she continued calling him till her brother turned around.

He responded to Malti, but he continued to search for his girlfriend in the stands, as well as asking his sister about her. Deepak Chahar was plainly seen in the video questioning Malti about Jaya, stating, "Kidhar hai woh?"