Aditya Vuchi’s Privacytech Start-Up Doosr Raises Seed Funding From Omidyar Network India And Others

Hyderabad: Serial entrepreneur Aditya Vuchi, who recently exited his previous company MediaMint in a Rs. 566 Cr. deal, today announced that he has raised seed funding for his latest venture. His newest startup, Doosra, is focused on solving one of the most complex and pressing problems globally – privacy. The round was led by Omidyar Network India. Titan Capital, 2am Ventures and other angel investors including Bhuvan Gupta, co-founder, OfBusiness, Nitin Agarwal and Srinivas Raju Kalidindi also participated in the round.

Doosra provides a tech platform for consumers and businesses to manage their digital lives in a more streamlined way. It provides a SIM-free virtual mobile number which users can use in situations where they are compelled to share their personal mobile number. All incoming calls to the Doosra number are either automatically blocked or sent to voicemail. Users can sign up on doosra website, select a plan and get a phone number of their choice for instant activation. All blocked calls, SMSes, OTPs and voicemail can be reviewed, and settings managed through the accompanying Doosra mobile app available on Android and iOS.

Speaking about the product, Aditya Vuchi, Founder & CEO of Doosra said “With so much digital adoption in communication, identity and payments, privacy will play a central role. Doosra ensures the safeguarding of a user’s personal data by providing a publicly shareable mobile number at malls, supermarkets, price comparison sites, online classifieds and e-commerce platforms”

Piyush Soonee, Principal, Omidyar Network India, added, “The impact that inclusive PrivacyTech can create in the lives of every Indian is immense. With regulation putting pressure on businesses, and consumers across the economic spectrum looking for tools to take charge of their digital lives, Doosra will solve a critical issue that impacts almost all of us. Aditya shares our passion for empowering individual privacy and has a sharp focus on translating a mission to a business model."