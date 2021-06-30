Aditi Ashok First Female Golfer To Represent India At Tokyo Olympics

Jun 30, 2021, 12:58 IST
- Sakshi Post

Aditi Ashok, a star Indian golfer, became the first Indian woman to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

On Tuesday, the final Olympic rankings were published, marking a watershed moment in Olympic history. She finished 45th in the qualifying round and will now compete in her second Olympics.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) tweeted, "Many congratulations to @aditigolf for becoming the 1st female Indian golfer to qualify for #Tokyo2020 after the final Olympic rankings were released today. She qualified in 45th place and is going to be playing her 2nd Olympics."

Aditi Ashok expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to represent India at the Olympic Games once more.

Aditi Ashok tweeted, "I still think of @Rio2016 like it was only yesterday. To have the honour of playing for India @OlympicGolf @Tokyo2020 is beyond exciting. I'm privileged to have the opportunity to represent my country & my sport at the games again"

