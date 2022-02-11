Adios and Thank You Punjab Kings, Signs Off Wasim Jaffer

Wasim Jaffer has quit as Punjab Kings' batting coach, just days before the IPL 2022 big auction.

The former India opener joined the franchise ahead of the IPL 2020 season and was a key member of the support staff led by head coach Anil Kumble.

Jaffer took to Twitter and announced that he left the Punjab Kings franchise. He used a meme to share the news. He also wished Kumble and the other members luck for the next auction this weekend.

Adios, and thank you @PunjabKingsIPL, it's been a pleasure. Wishing @anilkumble1074 and the team very best for #IPL2022 🤗 pic.twitter.com/rDivb0akZp — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 10, 2022

Also Read: IPL 2022 Mega Auction Date: Franchises Can Bid on These Players on Day 1

Jaffer spent two years with the Punjab-based team, where he worked with some of the game's top batsmen, including KL Rahul and T20 icon Chris Gayle.

Punjab have performed poorly in the previous two seasons, ranking sixth in both the IPL 2020 and 2021 point tables.