Adidas Unveils Al Rihla, The New Official Match Ball Of The Fifa World Cup 2022

New Delhi – Adidas revealed Al Rihla – the Official Match Ball for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. It is the 14th successive ball that adidas has created for the FIFA World Cup,designed to support the game at high speed as it travels faster in flight than any other World Cup ball.

Al Rihla translates as “the journey” in Arabic and has been inspired by the architecture, iconic boats, and the flag of Qatar. The ball was designed with the environment at its heart - all components have been carefully considered, and Al Rihla is the first World Cup ball made using only water-based inks and glues.The bold, vibrant color and graphics set on a pearlescent background reflects the ever-increasing speed of the game.

Designed from rigorous testing in adidas labs, wind tunnels, and on-pitch, Al Rihla provides the highest level of accuracy and reliability on the field of play,due in part to its new panel shape and surface textures:

· CTR-CORE – An innovative core within the ball that is tuned to improve accuracy and consistency, supporting fast, precise play with maximum shape and air retention

· SPEEDSHELL – The ball’s polyurethane (PU) skin features micro and macro textures and a new 20-piece panel shape, which enhances aerodynamics to improve the accuracy, flight stability, and swerve of shots

Starting its journey in Qatar, Al Rihla will be unveiled alongside World Cup greats, joined on the pitch by a diverse mix of talent featuring aspiring women football players from Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and some young next generation players from Aspire academy.

Al Rihla is the first World Cup ball in the 92-year history of the tournament which will directly contribute to raising funds to positively impact lives across the world, with 1% of Al Rihla’s net sales contributed going to the Common Goal movement.

Also Read: Hyderabad FC and Gaudium School Introduces Elite Football Academy

“The game is getting faster, and as it speeds up, accuracy and flight stability becomes critically important. The new design allows the ball to maintain its speed significantly higher as it journeys through the air. For the biggest global stage in all of sport, we set out to make the impossible possible with radical innovation by creating the fastest and most accurate World Cup ball to-date,” said Franziska Loeffelmann, Design Director-Football Graphics &Hardwear, Adidas.