Adidas Unites With Its Stellar Athlete Lineup Led By Rohit Sharma To Spread Awareness On Run For The Oceans

New Delhi: Over the last few years, adidas has created a global movement with Run for the Oceans, uniting millions of runners from around the world to raise awareness around the issue of plastic in our oceans. The sportswear giant has partnered with Parley for the Oceans to raise awareness and educate around ocean plastic waste and get as many people as possible to join this movement to help end plastic waste.

While RFTO is a global movement, closer home, adidas India continues to drive change through their longstanding association with The Afroz Shah Foundation, founded by Afroz Shah himself, UN Champion of Earth 2016. The purposeful initiative has resulted in activities that tackle the problem of marine litter. The partnership includes participating in cleaning the beaches of Mumbai, conserving mangroves, running on-ground workshops to stop litter and segregate plastic waste and most importantly the ideology of a circular economy- a model of production and consumption, which involves sharing, leasing, reusing, repairing, and recycling existing materials and products as long as possible.

In 2022, adidas India is upping the pace of change by partnering with their elite athlete roster to increase awareness amongst sports enthusiasts to show us all how 'Together, Impossible is Nothing'. Recently, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma championed the initiative through his Instagram handle, urging his followers to start by taking the smallest step of not polluting the oceans. Also giving wings to the initiative adidas' stellar list of athletes-Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, Hima Das, Sandesh Jhingan & many more join forces to support the cause of "End Plastic Waste".

Inspiring the nation to join this movement; adidas is bringing together its community of adidas Runners, brand ambassadors, employees, store partners, and even consumers to make a difference and contribute to End Plastic Waste by signup on the Runtastic app and participating in the on-ground and digital runs.

For every 10 minutes of running from select activities, such as running, tennis or football*, recorded by participants via the adidas Runtastic app, Parley will clean up the equivalent weight of one plastic bottle from beaches, remote islands, and coastlines before it reaches the ocean (up to a maximum of 250,000kg).

Sharing his thoughts on this mission Sunil Gupta, Senior Director, adidas said, "At adidas, our commitment to sustainability is holistic and deeply embedded into how we do business.Run for the Oceans is at the forefront of this commitment to help “End Plastic Waste”. Since the beginning of this initiative, adidas has made more than 50 million pairs of shoes with Parley Ocean Plastic and close to 18 million pairs in 2021 alone. Currently running in its fifth year, this campaign shows the brand's commitment to bringing communities together to create a more sustainable world, because sustainability is a team sport.”

Commenting on the initiative, Indian Cricketer Rohit Sharma said, "I strongly support this campaign as we need to protect the beauty and lives in our oceans. I understand this is not an easy task, but I like adidas' approach of combining sports with the common fight to End Plastic Waste. Every year tons of plastic get dumped into oceans, severely affecting marine life. Therefore, we need a campaign like this to generate global impact, starting with spreading awareness in local communities."