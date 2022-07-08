Adidas Supernova Shoe for Beginner Runners

New Delhi – Adidas India unveils the all-new Adidas Supernova, designed for every day and entry-level runners as well as those who enjoy easy running, providing comfort for their feet and the mind.

EMBRACING THE COMFORT ZONE

After being told for years that nothing good happens in the comfort zone and that results can only be achieved by pushing out of it, the new adidas Supernova is set to change the game. Encouraging new runners to embrace their comfort zones, the shoe is designed to help them discover the joys of running and make it a long-term habit.

Runners of all abilities can benefit and improve their performances by staying in their comfort zone. Training within your comfort zone not only helps runners to establish a sustainable habit, but it can also help them develop confidence in their running and themselves. The running shoes are comfortable and supported by premium performance innovation, perfect for entry-level runners who want to experience game-changing comfort and make considerable progress in their running journey.

COMFORT FROM THE FIRST STRIDE

adidas supernova is specially designed keeping women's needs and comfort in mind. Other key features offered by the new entry-level runners’ collection include a hybrid midsole for boost and bounce in every stride, padded tongue and heel for the comfortable outset, and a TPU outsole to maintain a firm grip on any terrain.

As part of the adidas Supernova community activations, adidas Runners will be hosting “Bring-A-Buddy” runs for beginners in cities across Bangalore, Mumbai (17th July, 2022) and Delhi (24th July, 2022) . The events will provide an opportunity for runners of all levels to run at various beginner-friendly paces, including an option for a comfort run/walk pace.

INCORPORATING ADVANCEMENTS IN COMFORT AND SUSTAINABILITY

The new adidas Supernova not only incorporates advancements in technology and comfort but also in sustainability. The new product has a 12% lower carbon footprint for the female version and a 10% lower carbon footprint for the male version compared to a previous model, marking the first time that adidas has created an entry-level product with such a low carbon footprint at scale, promoting sustainability.

At the launch of the new Supernova collection, Nivedita Samanta, adidas Runner Performance Coach, said, "Running makes me feel limitless - it's my safe space. It's where I feel less anxious, more calm and free with my thoughts.Being comfortable as a beginner runner is key to ensure a joyful running journey and the Supernova Shoe belief provides a comfortable ride.”