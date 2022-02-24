Adidas Launches Solarglide 5, A Burst of Energy in Every Step

New Delhi: adidas revealed the all-new Solarglide 5 running shoes. Keeping the planet in mind, this range is with a Primeblue knit upper made in part with Parley Ocean Plastic. The new product franchise is a blend of Bubble Boost midsole and the Legendary Torsion System (LEP) which are fused together and provide runners with energy for each step. By working in tandem with an updated LEP, which fits between the Bubble Boost platform and the Control Platform, the shoe provides a smooth ride for runners.

The adidas’ Solarglide 5 will be launched in a white for women and a flash orange for men.

Price: INR 13,999

