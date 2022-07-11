Adidas India is Official Footwear Partner For India CWG Contingent

New Delhi- Sportswear giant adidas comes on board as the official performance footwear partner for the Indian contingent at the 22nd Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 in Birmingham, England scheduled from 28th July to 8th August 2022.

adidas unveiled its latest performance footwear, Supernova, along with a customized backpack and duffle bag for the athletes as part of the official CWG kitting during the athlete send-off ceremony. The brand has always been at the forefront of supporting and empowering athletes with the best-in-class performance-enhancing gear.

This year’s CWG contingent includes some of adidas’ leading athletes like Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, Hima Das, Nikhat Zareen, Manpreet Singh, Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Manika Batra, who will be gunning for gold in their respective sports.

Speaking on this partnership with the IOA, Sunil Gupta, Senior Director- Brand adidas said, “We are incredibly proud of this partnership with the Indian Olympic Association for the CWG. Our endeavour is to support our athletes with the best performance gear to enhance their sporting experience and setting them up for success.”